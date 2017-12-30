Janesville police investigate hit and run crash with injury

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a hit and run crash that injured at least one person Friday night.

It happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of East Milwaukee Street and North Wright Road.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche. It could possibly be black, dark green or dark blue. They also say the suspect car has heavy front end damage on the front and passenger side front corner.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect vehicle to contact the non-emergency Rock County Dispatch Center at (608) 757-2244.