Accident involving milk truck closes highway near Janesville

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville Fire Department officials say no one was seriously injured when this accident happened. They also verify that the milk tanker truck remained upright throughout the incident.

The road was completely cleared by about 5:15 p.m.

********

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County officials say it's taking about two hours altogether to clear the roadway from a traffic accident near the Harvest View area, north of Janesville.

Shift Supervisor Mark Elland tells Channel 27 News the accident, involving a milk truck, happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on US 14. It blocked both the east and westbound lanes. He says the towing company on the scene says the crew getting the milk truck out of the way won't be finished until about 5:00 p.m.

The Janesville Fire Department also responded to the scene, but it's not known if there are any injuries.

Elland also says the details of how or why the milk truck ran off the road aren't yet known either.

Traffic is being re-routed around the incident: All traffic using HWY 14 will re-route to HWY H, or HWY E respectively to travel around this incident.