Happ, Pritzl lead Wisconsin in easy win over UMass Lowell

Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.More >>
Winter weather is now in full swing in Wisconsin, but that's not the case in Miami - the site of Saturday's Orange Bowl between the Badgers and Miami Hurricanes. Many fans are still showing up and soaking up the sun in the process.More >>
The two coaches dueling in Saturday's Orange Bowl met with the media for a final time Friday morning - Wisconsin's Paul Chryst and Miami's Mark Richt. As it turns out, these Wisconsin and Miami teams in this game have a lot in common.More >>
The Badgers are practicing in the Miami area for their 16th consecutive appearance in a bowl game - the sixth longest streak in the country. But it's not the only bowl streak they're looking to extend.More >>
The Green Bay Packers have signed WR Davante Adams to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.More >>
Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday. For some, they decided to go by any means necessary.More >>
