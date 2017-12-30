Madison library hosts Kwanzaa celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison families are coming together to celebrate African American heritage during Kwanzaa.

People visited the South Madison Library Saturday afternoon for crafts and activities celebrating the community.



"[The library] wanted to offer programming while children were out of school to give them something meaningful to do, but as well something that would celebrate their culture, their history, their own selves and their identity," said Fabu Carter, a poet who worked with the kids at the event.

Carter says it's a chance to share history and legacy with children, as they learn more about their culture.