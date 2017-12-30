Police: Man dies after being found with low body temperature

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police in Madison are investigating how a man died after he was found with a very low body temperature at location on Olin Drive.

According to Chief Mike Koval's blog, when officers arrived at 232 E. Olin Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday the 60-year-old man appeared to be intoxicated. He was talking but was hard to understand. The man died shortly after getting to the hospital.

Police say the medical examiner is looking into how the man died.