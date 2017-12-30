Madison-area events to welcome in the New Year

MADISON (WKOW) - If you're not wanting to stay home Sunday night, here's a sampling of some of the activities to help bring in 2018.

New Year's Eve Dance Party, Madison Children's Museum, 3:00- 4:30 p.m.

If your little ones aren't quite ready to stay up until midnight, they can blast in the new year at the Madison's Children's Museum's Eve afternoon dance party. Admission is free to the event that will offer glow bracelets, sparkling juice and a confetti-filled early New Year countdown at 4 p.m. All ages welcome.

My Family New Year's Eve event from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m.

My Family New Years Eve is geared toward kids of all ages, and will take place at Monona Terrace, KEVA Sports Center, Madison Ice Arena, and Hartmeyer Ice Arena. This year’s event will include a magic show, puppet show, Circus train, music, crafts and so much more!

My Family New Year's Eve continues Madison's traditional roundup of early evening activities and entertainment for families.

Monona Terrace performances include Wayne the Wizard, puppeteer Reid Miller and Wild Rumpus Circus activities.;

Keva Sports Center in Middleton hosts music by David Landau,arts & crafts and plenty of open play sports.

Hartmeyer and Madison Ice Arena (open 3:30-6:30 pm)each offer an open skate and Seussical performers.

A $13 ticket covers all locations and activities; for the full lineup, visit myfamilynye.com.

The 6th Annual DECADANCE at the Majestic Theatre - "A party celebrating 100 years of dance music and the promise of music still to come."

Two of Madison DJs take party-goers on a journey from the early years of jazz and swing all the way through the decades to today's freshest dance trends ... in chronological order. The music is set to video footage from each musical era and shown on the Majestic's massive movie screen.

Doors open at 8:00 - tickets start at $25.00. http://www.majesticmadison.com .

Ball Drop Blitz, Bartell Theatre, 8pm

On December 30, a brave group of actors and writers convened by Mercury Players and KnowBetter Productions will converge to pick names and writing prompts from a hat. From there, they've got 24 hours to put together a stage play. And whether the talent is ready or not,the show starts at 8 pm on New Year's Eve. General admission is only $20, too - can't go wrong with that.

New Year's Eve Night Walk, UW Arboretum, 6:30pm

Join up for the annual naturalist-led holiday outing, a cup of hot chocolate, and a peaceful welcome to 2018.

Meet at the Visitor Center, which will be open during this time. No cost - open to all ages.

Destination New Year’s Eve: Rio de Janeiro -- The Edgewater Hotel 9:00 p.m.

Destination New Year’s Eve brings the Copacabana Beach of Rio de Janeiro to Madison with Brazilian-inspired fare. Dance the night away and then watch our iconic ball drop on The Grand Plaza. Read on for all the ways to celebrate!

