Madison-area events to welcome in the New Year

Police in Madison are investigating how a man died after he was found with a very low body temperature in a parking lot on Olin Drive.More >>
Officials are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose body was found near her senior care facility in Sun Prairie.More >>
Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker signed an executive order Friday declaring a state of emergency in Wisconsin in response to propane shortages and increased wait times to obtain propane.More >>
Dangerously cold temperatures will make this new years eve a frigid one. Paul Ripp, Division Chief with the Madison Fire Department, says the risk of hypothermia is a real possibility.More >>
A video that went viral from CNN last month showed the father of a slain pizza delivery driver i doing something incredible: forgiving his son's killer.More >>
Police are investigating a hit and run crash that injured at least one person Friday night.More >>
A search warrant executed in Monroe has lead to the arrest of a man in a long term heroin trafficking investigation.More >>
The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $306 million.More >>
The icy roads and bitter cold temperatures are causing all sorts of problems for Wisconsin drivers.More >>
It's been a sluggish couple of days. From snow, to single-digit temperatures and slippery roads, weather has been the talk of the town. And the slick conditions also impact first responders on the job. They try their best to get to emergencies as quick as they can, but they still have to be safe themselves.More >>
A former Wisconsin prisons secretary is writing a tell-all book.More >>
Two Republican state lawmakers are resigning to take jobs with Gov. Scott Walker's administration.More >>
A snow emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots until snow plowing is complete.More >>
