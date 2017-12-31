Events canceled in southern Wisconsin due to cold weather - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Events canceled in southern Wisconsin due to cold weather

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A number of events have been canceled on Sunday, December 31st 2017 due to cold weather concerns.

Here is a list of closures alerted to 27 News:

  • Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville,Wisconsin
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.