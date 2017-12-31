Madison man arrested after police found meth in his car - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested after police found meth in his car

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested in Middleton early Sunday morning after police found meth in his car.

35-year-old Jesse J Dehaven was arrested around 12:15 a.m. during a traffic stop on US Highway 12 near Parmenter Street. Police say an officer saw a baggie containing Meth within his car.

Dehaven was booked into the Dane County Jail for felony possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

