The Latest: Colorado gunman ID'd as US veteran with a grudge

DENVER (AP) -- The Latest on shooting in suburban Denver that left one sheriff's deputy dead and four deputies and two civilians wounded (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A man identified by a law enforcement official as the gunman who killed a suburban Denver sheriff's deputy and wounded four others early Sunday posted repeated online rants against law enforcement in the area.

The law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Matthew Riehl was the man who shot the five deputies and two civilians as the officers responded to a complaint at the apartment in Douglas County. The official had been briefed on the investigation but spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

A YouTube user identified as Matthew Riehl posted a YouTube video Dec. 13 calling for the firing of Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and railing against him in highly personal terms. Riehl wears an Iraq combat veteran hat in the post; a National Guard spokeswoman told KUSA-TV that Riehl served briefly in Iraq.

------

4:35 p.m.

Authorities say deputies wounded in a barrage of gunfire inside a Denver area apartment were forced to give up on a slain colleague and crawl to safety.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock says three deputies and a police officer who were shot and injured in the Sunday morning shooting went down within seconds of each other.

He says they tried to pull 29-year-old Deputy Zackari Parrish, who had already been shot, out of the line of further gunfire but their own injuries hampered their efforts.

All five were investigating reports of a disturbance around 5:15 a.m. at the home, which had been the subject of a noise complaint four hours earlier.

Spurlock says the suspect was killed but did not identify him.

------

12:30 p.m.

The Douglas County sheriff says a suspect fired more than 100 rounds in a shooting that killed one deputy and injured four others, along with two civilians.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock says the unidentified suspect was killed during the Sunday morning shooting in response to an initial report of domestic violence. He likened the attacks on the officers to an ambush.

The slain officer was 29 years old was married with two children and had been with the agency for about seven months.

The four other officers were in stable condition and injuries to the civilians were not life-threatening.

------

Noon

President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to the victims of a shooting in suburban Denver that killed one sheriff's deputy and wounded six other people, including four deputies.

Trump said on Twitter on Sunday: "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @dcsheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!"

One sheriff's deputy was killed and four other deputies were wounded in Sunday's shooting in Highlands Ranch. Two civilians were also wounded.

Authorities say deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance and were shot. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead.

The shooting capped a year of deadly attacks in the United States.

------

11 a.m.

Law enforcement officers are escorting the body of a deputy killed in a shooting in suburban Denver.

A line of officers on motorcycles and patrol cars left the hospital where the deputy was taken after Sunday's shooting that followed a domestic disturbance.

Someone stood on the sidewalk holding an American flag as the procession turned onto the street. Two other people unfurled a flag through the fencing of a nearby highway overpass as the procession passed.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was among five deputies and two civilians who were shot at an apartment complex in Highlands Ranch 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver. The suspected gunman was also shot and the sheriff's office says he's believed to be dead.

Three people suffered noncritical injuries but the conditions of the others haven't been released.

--------

9:50 a.m.

Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch early Sunday. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and "no longer a threat."

The shootings happened at an apartment complex 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn't release their conditions.

------

9:10 a.m.

Authorities in Colorado say an emergency shelter has been set up in the aftermath of a shooting in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via its Twitter account that anyone who has "been displaced from their homes" after police were called to the shooting scene in Highlands Ranch can go to the East Ridge recreation center for shelter.

Earlier Sunday, the sheriff's office said "multiple" deputies were wounded at the Copper Canyon Apartments after being called there to investigate a domestic disturbance.

No information was made available on their conditions or how many deputies were hurt. It was unclear whether anyone else was hurt.

It was also not immediately clear whether anyone was in custody.

----

8:45 a.m.

Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via its Twitter account on Sunday that shots were fired in the course of the investigation and "multiple" deputies were injured.

The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

No information was given on whether anyone else was injured.

------

8:40 a.m.

Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff's office in suburban Denver have been wounded.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

No other details were immediately available. The nature of the injuries to the Douglas County deputies wasn't disclosed. It also wasn't known how many deputies were involved.

