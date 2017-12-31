Frigid wind chills returning to Southern Wisconsin Sunday evening

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you've been outside at all in the past few days, you already know how cold it is and how chilly the wind feels on your skin.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service say that's only et up for a short while Sunday afternoon as a Wind Chill Advisory will come back into effect from 8:00 in the evening to noon on Monday for most areas in Southern Wisconsin.

The coldest wind chills this morning ranged from from 15 to 25 below zero. Coldest wind chills tonight into Monday morning are expected to run from 20 to 30 below zero for South Central Wisconsin and portions of east central and southeast Wisconsin.

The cold wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin and frost bite and hypothermia can happen if you don't prepare properly. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves and dress in layers whenever possible.

The Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 8:00 tonight through noon on Monday has been called for the following areas in Wisconsin:

Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Walworth Counties.