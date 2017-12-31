Coldest New Year's Day in 44 years!

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wind Chill Advisory has been extended until noon Tuesday.

********

MADISON (WKOW) - It is going to be a dangerously cold start to 2018 with a wind chill advisory in effect until noon on Monday. Expect wind chills by midnight on New Year's to be around 20-25° below zero and by morning "feels-like" temps could be as low as 30 below zero.



Frost bite on exposed skin will be possible within just 20 minutes, so plan on ringing in the New Year indoors. Be careful if drinking, as your body will feel warmer than it actually is, increasing your risk of hypothermia.

Hidden dangers of cold weather and alcohol



Your 27 Storm Track Weather team is forecasting an overnight low of -9°, which will make it the coldest New Year's Day since 1974, in which the actual temp got to 14 below zero!



Wear multiple layers and limit the time you spend outside. Staying hydrated in extreme cold is harder as well, since the air is so dry. Plan on alternating between alcohol and water.