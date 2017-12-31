Packers End Season with 35-11 Loss to Lions

Wisconsin 59 is back open after an early morning crash.More >>
Authorities say a Milwaukee hunter has died after he fell out of a tree stand on Sunday morning.More >>
Two people were killed in a crash Sunday in Dodge County.More >>
After 13 years at WKOW and 19 years in broadcasting Meteorologist Brian Olson had his last show on 27 News Saturday night.More >>
Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft.More >>
Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.More >>
Winter weather is now in full swing in Wisconsin, but that's not the case in Miami - the site of Saturday's Orange Bowl between the Badgers and Miami Hurricanes. Many fans are still showing up and soaking up the sun in the process.More >>
The two coaches dueling in Saturday's Orange Bowl met with the media for a final time Friday morning - Wisconsin's Paul Chryst and Miami's Mark Richt. As it turns out, these Wisconsin and Miami teams in this game have a lot in common.More >>
This holiday season, a man in Baraboo has made sure no family is in need.More >>
Sheriff's officials say a wood-burning stove set a house on fire Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Milwaukee hunter has died after he fell out of a tree stand on Sunday morning.More >>
Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the turnover-prone and short-handed Green Bay Packers 35-11 Sunday in a match-up of teams out of the playoff race.More >>
Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.More >>
Madison families are coming together to celebrate African American heritage during Kwanzaa.More >>
With temperatures hovering around 0 degrees Fahrenheit and 25 below wind chills, there's a question of safety for ice fishers.More >>
Ag attorney says milk contracts should include an amount farmers expect to produce to ensure their milk has a market.More >>
Families are ringing in 2018 in Madison with some special events.More >>
