Officials: Hunter falls to death trying to climb tree in Sauk County

Wisconsin 59 is back open after an early morning crash.More >>
Authorities say a Milwaukee hunter has died after he fell out of a tree stand on Sunday morning.More >>
Two people were killed in a crash Sunday in Dodge County.More >>
After 13 years at WKOW and 19 years in broadcasting Meteorologist Brian Olson had his last show on 27 News Saturday night.More >>
This holiday season, a man in Baraboo has made sure no family is in need.More >>
Sheriff's officials say a wood-burning stove set a house on fire Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Milwaukee hunter has died after he fell out of a tree stand on Sunday morning.More >>
Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the turnover-prone and short-handed Green Bay Packers 35-11 Sunday in a match-up of teams out of the playoff race.More >>
Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.More >>
Madison families are coming together to celebrate African American heritage during Kwanzaa.More >>
With temperatures hovering around 0 degrees Fahrenheit and 25 below wind chills, there's a question of safety for ice fishers.More >>
Ag attorney says milk contracts should include an amount farmers expect to produce to ensure their milk has a market.More >>
Lottery fever continues. The combined jackpots of the Powerball and Mega Millions are now more than $800 million.More >>
