Officials: Hunter falls to death trying to climb tree in Sauk County

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Milwaukee hunter has died after he fell out of a tree stand on Sunday morning.



According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Jacob Herr was hunting with a family member on public land along Tower Road in the town of Greenfield. Around 10:30 a.m., the family member found the 50-year-old man on the ground under the tree. His self-climbing tree stand was still in the air.



Herr was wearing a safety harness but it wasn't attached to the tree, according to officials.



Authorities say they believe Herr accidentally fell as he was initially climbing up the tree around 4:30 or 5 a.m. on New Year's Eve.