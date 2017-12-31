Family-friendly activities in Madison ring in New Year's early

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families are ringing in 2018 in Madison with some special events.

My Family New Year's Eve went on all afternoon and evening at several location in the Madison area Sunday. The event always draws big crowds for family-friendly New Year's fun, including puppeteers, circus activities, arts and crafts and even ice skating. Monona Terrace, Keva Sportscenter, the Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena all hosted events.

The family-friendly fun also continued at the Madison Children's Museum off the Capitol Square with a New Year's Eve dance party. Families danced into the New Year, but with an early countdown at 4 p.m.