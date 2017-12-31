Family-friendly activities in Madison ring in New Year's early - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Family-friendly activities in Madison ring in New Year's early

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families are ringing in 2018 in Madison with some special events.

My Family New Year's Eve went on all afternoon and evening at several location in the Madison area Sunday. The event always draws big crowds for family-friendly New Year's fun, including puppeteers, circus activities, arts and crafts and even ice skating. Monona Terrace, Keva Sportscenter, the Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena all hosted events. 

The family-friendly fun also continued at the Madison Children's Museum off the Capitol Square with a New Year's Eve dance party. Families danced into the New Year, but with an early countdown at 4 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.