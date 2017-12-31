Wood-burning stove starts chimney fire in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Sheriff's officials say a wood-burning stove set a house on fire Sunday afternoon.



According to Dane County Sheriff's Office, deputies and firefighters from Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove were called to the home in the 3000 block of Burke Road in the town of Sun Prairie around 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve for a fire.



The people inside the home were able to get out safely without being hurt. Authorities determined the fire started in the chimney of the wood-burning stove in the basement. It caused about $50-thousand in damage to the home.