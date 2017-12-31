Man dies after truck hits tree in Dane County, splits apart

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A man is dead after he crashed into a tree in Dane County Sunday afternoon.



Sheriff's officials say shortly before 5 p.m. a truck hit a tree on Lodi-Springfield Road near Stewart Road in the town of Dane. Deputies discovered the bed of the truck split from the cab after the vehicle hit the tree on the opposite side of the road. The driver was found not breathing and trapped inside the pickup.



The driver died at the crash site, despite life-saving efforts. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt. Investigators are looking into how the crash happened.