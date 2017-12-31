Nelson Announces Intention to Declare for NFL Draft

Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft. He says he was told by experts that he could go in the second round.

[Coming to Wisconsin] helped me a lot," said Nelson. "Especially sitting out last year, just helped me grow - get better physically and mentally."

Nelson transferred fro Hawai'i, and had to sit out the 2016 season because of NCAA transfer rules.

In 2017, Nelson had 20 pass defenses and 35 tackles (26 solo). The junior also returned 22 punts for 186 yards and 1 touchdown.