Nelson Announces Intention to Declare for NFL Draft - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nelson Announces Intention to Declare for NFL Draft

Posted: Updated:
Miami, FL (WKOW) -

Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft.  He says he was told by experts that he could go in the second round.

[Coming to Wisconsin] helped me a lot," said Nelson.  "Especially sitting out last year, just helped me grow - get better physically and mentally."

Nelson transferred fro Hawai'i, and had to sit out the 2016 season because of NCAA transfer rules.

In 2017, Nelson had 20 pass defenses and 35 tackles (26 solo).  The junior also returned 22 punts for 186 yards and 1 touchdown.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Caldwell, Fox fired as head coaches of Lions, Bears

    Caldwell, Fox fired as head coaches of Lions, Bears

    Courtesy: ESPN/ABCCourtesy: ESPN/ABC

    John Fox has been fired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears and Beloit native Jim Caldwell was fired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

    More >>

    John Fox has been fired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears and Beloit native Jim Caldwell was fired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

    More >>

  • Nelson Announces Intention to Declare for NFL Draft

    Nelson Announces Intention to Declare for NFL Draft

    Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft. 

    More >>

    Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft. 

    More >>

  • Packers End Season with 35-11 Loss to Lions

    Packers End Season with 35-11 Loss to Lions

    Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the turnover-prone and short-handed Green Bay Packers 35-11 Sunday in a match-up of teams out of the playoff race. 

    More >>

    Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the turnover-prone and short-handed Green Bay Packers 35-11 Sunday in a match-up of teams out of the playoff race. 

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Nelson Announces Intention to Declare for NFL Draft

    Nelson Announces Intention to Declare for NFL Draft

    Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft. 

    More >>

    Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft. 

    More >>

  • Hornibrook's 4 TDs carry Badgers over Miami, 34-24, in Orange Bowl

    Hornibrook's 4 TDs carry Badgers over Miami, 34-24, in Orange Bowl

    Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.

    More >>

    Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.

    More >>

  • Happ, Pritzl lead Wisconsin in easy win over UMass Lowell

    Happ, Pritzl lead Wisconsin in easy win over UMass Lowell

    Brevin Pritzl heated up from the outside, Ethan Happ dominated inside -- each with 18 points -- and Wisconsin cruised to an 82-53 win Saturday over UMass Lowell in the final nonconference game for both teams. UMass Lowell (6-7) simply didn't have the size to stop Happ, who played just 20 minutes and was 8 of 12 from the field. The River Hawks only listed one starter taller than 6 feet, 4 inches, and the 6-10 Happ had 11 points just more than halfway through the first half. Pritzl, m...More >>
    Brevin Pritzl heated up from the outside, Ethan Happ dominated inside -- each with 18 points -- and Wisconsin cruised to an 82-53 win Saturday over UMass Lowell in the final nonconference game for both teams. UMass Lowell (6-7) simply didn't have the size to stop Happ, who played just 20 minutes and was 8 of 12 from the field. The River Hawks only listed one starter taller than 6 feet, 4 inches, and the 6-10 Happ had 11 points just more than halfway through the first half. Pritzl, m...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.