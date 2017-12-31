Nelson Announces Intention to Declare for NFL Draft

John Fox has been fired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears and Beloit native Jim Caldwell was fired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.More >>
Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft.More >>
Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the turnover-prone and short-handed Green Bay Packers 35-11 Sunday in a match-up of teams out of the playoff race.More >>
Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.More >>
Winter weather is now in full swing in Wisconsin, but that's not the case in Miami - the site of Saturday's Orange Bowl between the Badgers and Miami Hurricanes. Many fans are still showing up and soaking up the sun in the process.More >>
The two coaches dueling in Saturday's Orange Bowl met with the media for a final time Friday morning - Wisconsin's Paul Chryst and Miami's Mark Richt. As it turns out, these Wisconsin and Miami teams in this game have a lot in common.More >>
