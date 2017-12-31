Madison woman on a mission to help the city's homeless stay warm

Gloves included in winter survival kit handed out to the homeless.

MADISON (WKOW) --- A Madison woman is on a mission to help the city's homeless stay warm. She organized winter survival kits for those in need.

"John" -- he ask that we don't use his real name -- has been homeless for about two years. As nighttime fell Sunday, he tried keeping warm on a bench along Capitol Square. So the 59-year-old was happy when volunteers offered him a winter survival kits.

“There are quite a few people when the weather gets like this, there are quite a few people that are stopping,” John said.

“Not only do we had the things for folks to be able to survive, but maybe someone struggling tonight,” said Karen Andro, director at Hope's Home Ministry.

Andro put out a call Sunday for donations and help distributing the kits to people in need.

“I reached out early this morning to follow advocates and street outreach volunteers, including Friends of the State Street Family. But many other teams like Stone Soup, Porchlight, Tellurian."

Volunteers handed out winter hats, gloves, socks, and blankets.

“I definitely can use them, John said. “Basically I’ve been using hand warmers and good, but thin socks.”

But the volunteers do more than just hand out winter items. Andro said the kits can also help built a person's self esteem.

“The dignity factor. I say the dignity factor.”

For John, he's thankful for their generosity.

“It doesn't matter if it's the holidays when it is. It's difficult 24/7, 365.”

Andro said she and volunteers will be back out Monday night handing out winter survival kits to anyone in need.