UPDATE: WI 59 re-opened after early morning crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin 59 is back open after an early morning crash.

The highway was closed in both directions for more than six hours.

27 News is still waiting for details on the crash from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

MILTON (WKOW) -- A crash has closed a state highway in Rock County.

The sheriff's office says Wisconsin 59 is closed in both directions from County N to Clear Lake Road. The crash happened at Jacobs Drive around 3:30 a.m. Monday, January 1.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is on the scene. There's no word yet how many vehicles were involved and if there are any injuries.

