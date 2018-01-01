UPDATE: 2 women dead in head-on crash in Milton

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say two people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 59 in Milton.



According to Rock County Sheriff's Office, a 23-year-old Milton woman was headed north on 59 around 3:30 a.m. when she crossed the centerline and hit a van head-on. The 34-year-old Stoughton woman driving the van died at the site of the crash.



After hitting the van, the Milton woman got out of her vehicle and stood near the shoulder. Authorities say a 30-year-old Milton man came upon the crash that was blocking traffic and had to swerve to avoid the cars, but ended up hitting the 23-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital where she died. The third driver was not hurt.

Highway 59 was closed more than six hours as authorities worked on the investigation, which is still continuing.



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin 59 is back open after an early morning crash.

The highway was closed in both directions for more than six hours.

27 News is still waiting for details on the crash from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

MILTON (WKOW) -- A crash has closed a state highway in Rock County.

The sheriff's office says Wisconsin 59 is closed in both directions from County N to Clear Lake Road. The crash happened at Jacobs Drive around 3:30 a.m. Monday, January 1.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is on the scene. There's no word yet how many vehicles were involved and if there are any injuries.