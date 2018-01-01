UPDATE: Victims names released in fatal Dodge County crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims of a three-vehicle crash that happened New Year's Eve.

A release from the Sheriff's Office reports a 2000 GMC Jimmy driven by 60-year old Gloria L. Batzler of rural Watertown, WI, was traveling eastbound on CTH R in the westbound lane. Her car was hit head-on by a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger driven by 62-year old Curtis C. Wolter of rural Hustisford, WI, east of CTH EM.

Batzler and Wolter were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers inside either of those two vehicles.

A 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 53-year old Rachel A. Jeske of Lebanon, WI, was traveling westbound behind the Ford Ranger, and struck both cars after the collision. She and two passengers in the car, 55-year old Kelly G. Jeske and 26-year old Christa M. Fletcher, received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment.

*****

TOWN OF EMMET (WKOW) -- Two people were killed in a crash Sunday in Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says three vehicles were involved in the crash on County Trunk Highway R near County Trunk Highway EM in the Town of Emmet. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. December 31.

According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation shows a GMC Jimmy was going east on CTH R in the westbound lane. The driver hit a Ford Ranger head-on. Then, a Chevy Trailblazer that was behind the Ranger hit both vehicles.

The woman who was driving the GMC and the man driving the Ford were both pronounced dead at the scene. There weren't any passengers in those vehicles.

The Chevrolet had three people in it. All were taken to a local hospital, but they are expected to survive.

CTH R was closed between Schofield Road and CTH EM, but it has since reopened.

The name of those involved have not been released yet.