Caldwell, Fox fired as head coaches of Lions, Bears

CHICAGO/DETROIT (WKOW) -- John Fox has been fired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears and Jim Caldwell has been fired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN.

Chicago just finished its third consecutive last-place finish in the NFC North.

Fox's contract ran through the 2018 season. He had a 14-34 record with the Bears since his hiring in January of 2015.

Chicago hasn't had a winning season since 2012 and made the playoffs just one time in the past 11 seasons.

Caldwell was with the Lions for four seasons. He was let go less than a year after he signed a contract extension.

The Lions were 9-7 this season, but they missed the playoffs twice in the past three years, reports ESPN.

You may recall Caldwell is a Beloit, Wisconsin native.

