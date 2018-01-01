Rose Parade kicks off in Pasadena

PASADENA (WKOW) -- The Rose Parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Central Time Monday.
You can watch the parade on WKOW 27.
After the parade, Georgia and Oklahoma square off in the Rose Bowl. The winner will play the winner of the Sugar Bowl for the national championship game. Clemson and Alabama will play in the Sugar Bowl this evening.
