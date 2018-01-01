Rose Parade kicks off in Pasadena - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rose Parade kicks off in Pasadena

PASADENA (WKOW) -- The Rose Parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Central Time Monday.

After the parade, Georgia and Oklahoma square off in the Rose Bowl. The winner will play the winner of the Sugar Bowl for the national championship game. Clemson and Alabama will play in the Sugar Bowl this evening.

