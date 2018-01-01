Packers fire defensive coordinator Dom Capers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers fire defensive coordinator Dom Capers

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Packers' head coach Mike McCarthy fired long time team defensive coordinator Dom Capers after Sunday's 35-11 loss to Detroit. Capers has run the Packers' defense since the 2009 season. 

The Packers' defense finished 22nd this season, the fourth time it has finished in the bottom third of the NFL in the past seven years. Capers hasn't finished with a top-10 defense since the Super Bowl season of 2010, when it ranked fifth. The Packers have finished outside the top 15 in the defensive rankings six of the past seven years.

The Packers finished the season with a (7-9) overall record. 

