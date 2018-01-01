UPDATE: Hwy 51 in Stoughton reopens after fire

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Transportation officials say Highway 51 is back open after it was closed nearly five hours Monday afternoon and evening for a fire response.



*******



STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Authorities say Highway 51 in Stoughton is blocked in both directions at Monroe Street because of a fire.



According to state transportation officials, all lanes between Harrison Street and Monroe Street are closed Monday afternoon for fire response. Eastbound traffic should exit at Harrison and use Patterson and Monroe to get back on to Highway 51. Westbound traffic should reverse those directions.



The highway could be closed for several hours.



Stay with 27 News and wkow.com for the latest on this developing story.