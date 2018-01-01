Madison's first baby of 2018 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison's first baby of 2018

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the world celebrated the arrival of 2018, lucky parents around the globe celebrated the arrivals of new babies who were making their debut as the new year was dawning.

In Madison, the first baby of the year at Unity Point Health Meriter Hospital is Aria. Her parents say her name in Hindu means 'goddess'. Aria was born at 1:01 a.m. on New Year's Day.

