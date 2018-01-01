Madison's first baby of 2018

Rock County Sheriff's officials say a 23-year-old Milton woman was headed north on 59 around 3:30 a.m. when she crossed the centerline and hit a van head-on.More >>
A man is found dead in Madison after police say he walked away from a local hospital.More >>
It is going to be a dangerously cold start to 2018 with a wind chill advisory in effect until noon on Tuesday.More >>
The Thorp Police Department has confirmed a Thorp native, Amanda Geissler, was killed Sunday in a plane crash in Costa Rica. Geissler was one of 10 Americans killed when the plane they were aboard crashed just after takeoff in Nandayure, a region in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province, located on the Pacific coast.More >>
Authorities need your help to find a man who hasn't been seen since Monday afternoon.More >>
Democrats are seeking to appeal to younger voters with a graying field of candidates for governor.More >>
John Fox has been fired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears and Beloit native Jim Caldwell was fired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.More >>
Two people were killed in a crash Sunday in Dodge County.More >>
A Madison woman is on a mission to help the city's homeless stay warm. She organized winter survival kits for those in need.More >>
This holiday season, a man in Baraboo has made sure no family is in need.More >>
A man is dead after he crashed into a tree in Dane County Sunday afternoon.More >>
Authorities say a Milwaukee hunter has died after he fell out of a tree stand on Sunday morning.More >>
