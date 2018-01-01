Tyrol Basin sees New Year's Day dip in skiers but reports great snow conditions

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- The weather is so cold it's putting a chill on business at Tyrol Basin.

20% fewer skiers heading up the slopes, but the ski conditions at there are better than ever.

'So it's kind of a win for us as well," Tyrol Basin General Manager Josh Faber said.

He says 14 million gallons of water were used over last week.

"It's coming out as perfect quality snow," he said. "The best part is the cost is the same, we're still making the same on the electricity," he added.

Faber says making double the snow means this for patrons:

"There is no reason to stay inside all winter, you know it's great exercise," he said.

But all that exercise must be done with extreme caution.

"You do have to dress for it, be ready for it," he said.

It means taking extra precautions.

"'The instructors know, they'll take a couple runs then they'll go inside warm up get some hot choclate...we want them to enjoy the experience as much as possible so we do have to be a little careful."