Four Badgers named to U.S. Olympic roster

DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 131-127 in overtime on Monday night, matching the team record with their 12th consecutive home victory.More >>
The changes continue to develop within the Packers organization. The team reportedly fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers this morning and have changed the role of long time general manager Ted Thompson according to multiple reports on Monday.More >>
Former Wisconsin women’s hockey standouts Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight and Alex Rigsby were named to the Team USA roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Monday.More >>
The Packers' head coach Mike McCarthy fired long time team defensive coordinator Dom Capers after Sunday's 35-11 loss to Detroit. Capers has run the Packers' defense since the 2009 season.More >>
John Fox has been fired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears and Beloit native Jim Caldwell was fired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.More >>
Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft.More >>
Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the turnover-prone and short-handed Green Bay Packers 35-11 Sunday in a match-up of teams out of the playoff race.More >>
Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.More >>
Winter weather is now in full swing in Wisconsin, but that's not the case in Miami - the site of Saturday's Orange Bowl between the Badgers and Miami Hurricanes. Many fans are still showing up and soaking up the sun in the process.More >>
