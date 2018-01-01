Cold temps create a bounce in business at Madison trampoline park

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the temps too cold for most Madison area kids to play outside, some parents have found a perfect way to keep little one from jumping off their walls.

Rockin' Jump is experiencing a 20% increase in New Year's Day traffic. Mom Roberta Fallin understands why. Her kids love the chance to get out of the house.

"Well, we needed an activity to stay out of the cold, so we wanted to find something to do today," she said.

Luckily, Rockin' Jump was open. She says it's the perfect way to keep cabin fever at bay.

"Burn off calories, burn off all that Christmas energy, New Year's energy," she said.

But the increase in kids also means staffing concerns are a top priority.

"This week in general is kind of all hands on deck kind of week, everyone is on school break, here's where they come," Rocking Jump Co-Owner Aaron Bakken said.

He says scheduling though can be difficult.

"Trying to find people last minute, we've got 45 to 50 part-time employees, but last minute is always a scramble and always busy," he said.

Bakken says his company plans to hire an additional 20 workers this new year. If you'd like to learn more about employment opportunities, click here.