Packers reportedly shifting role of long time GM Ted Thompson

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The changes continue to develop within the Packers organization. The team reportedly fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers this morning and have changed the role of long time general manager Ted Thompson.

Multiple reports indicate that Thompson will transition to a new role with the team and the Packers will search for a new GM. Thompson has been the Packers' GM since 2005 and he's posted a 125-82-1 record.

The Packers reportedly also parted ways with defensive line coach Mike Trgovac and inside linebackers coach Scott McCurly on Monday. 

