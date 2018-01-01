Bullet nearly hits woman and child sleeping in Fitchburg home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bullet nearly hits woman and child sleeping in Fitchburg home

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A woman and her child were nearly hit by a stray bullet while they were sleeping in their Fitchburg home Monday.

Police say the bullet hit the headboard of the bed the woman and child were sleeping in, struck a VCR on a dresser, and lodged inside a wall.

It happened around 11:15 a.m.

Fitchburg police say they have not identified a suspect.

