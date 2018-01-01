No one hurt when car rolls on icy road in Rock County

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police say a rollover crash over the weekend is a reminder of the importance of driving for weather conditions.



According to town of Beloit police, no one was hurt after a car rolled over on an icy road Saturday. Police say the car rolled on W. Saint Lawrence Avenue and it was the second crash in just a few hours on the same stretch of road.



Police say the images are a reminder to slow down and make sure to always wear a seatbelt.