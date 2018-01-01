Man found dead in Madison parking ramp - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man found dead in Madison parking ramp

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is found dead after police say he walked away from a local hospital.

According to a post in Chief Mike Koval's daily blog, city parking utility workers called police around 8:30 a.m. Sunday after they found the man dead in the State Street/Capitol Ramp on Carroll Street. He had no signs of trauma.

Police say the 57-year-old man had wandered away from a local hospital and officers had checked his home but didn't find him. 

The Medical Examiner's Office is now conducting an autopsy.

