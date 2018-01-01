DeRozan scores franchise-high 52, Raptors beat Bucks 131-127

Former Wisconsin women’s hockey standouts Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight and Alex Rigsby were named to the Team USA roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Monday.More >>
Right after Wisconsin beat Miami in the 2017 Orange Bowl on Saturday night, cornerback Nick Nelson announced to WKOW his intention to declare for the 2018 NFL draft.More >>
Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Danny Davis, and No. 6 Wisconsin capped off the winningest season in school history by topping No. 11 Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.More >>
Winter weather is now in full swing in Wisconsin, but that's not the case in Miami - the site of Saturday's Orange Bowl between the Badgers and Miami Hurricanes. Many fans are still showing up and soaking up the sun in the process.More >>
