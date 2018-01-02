SILVER ALERT: Racine Co. man missing since Mon. afternoon

VILLAGE OF CALEDONIA (WKOW) -- Authorities need your help to find a man who hasn't been seen since Monday afternoon.



A Silver Alert is out for 83-year-old Robert Sommers. Authorities say he left his vehicle to do laundry. He does laundry away from home but does not always use the same laundromat.



He was last seen Monday, January 1, at 1 p.m. He drives a 2001 green Ford Taurus with Wisconsin plates 245-WRY. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, flannel jacket, and a blue knit winter hat.



He is about 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. Authorities say he is hard of hearing. As of Monday night, authorities have not shared a photo of Sommers.



If you know where he is, you can contact the Village of Caledonia Police Department at (262) 886-2300.

