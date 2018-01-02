Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery at a Madiso - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery at a Madison pizza restaurant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating an armed robbery at a local pizza restaurant on New Year's Day.

Police say an employee at Falbo Brothers Pizzeria on 406 South Park Street was robbed with a small black handgun around 12:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect was in the store 10 minutes before the robbery ordering a pizza when he realized he didn't have his wallet. Police say he came back into the restaurant saying, "forget the pizza, give me the cash."

Police say around $60 dollars was taken from the store and the suspect ran away without hurting anyone.

Police sent out a K-9 to track down the suspect but was not able to find the robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect is described as a thin white male wearing all black clothing, black ski mask and ski-like goggles with an orange tint. 

