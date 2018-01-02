Suspect robs Madison convenience store

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say the suspect who robbed a convenience store could be the same person who robbed a pizza restaurant.

Madison police say the man robbed Bassett Food Mart around 4:30 p.m. Monday, January 1. Police say he had a gun. The suspect was described as a white man with a tall and thin build. He was dressed in dark clothing.

The Madison Police Department is looking into the possibility this suspect was also involved in an armed robbery at a Madison pizza place earlier in the day.