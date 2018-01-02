Crews respond to water main break in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crews respond to water main break in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Water Utility reports a water main break early Tuesday morning.

Crews are working on the break in the area of E. Washington Avenue and Stoughton Road. The Madison Water Utility says the repairs are being done just off the roadway, but part of Stoughton Road may be icy because of the large volume of water.

They urge drivers to use caution if driving through the area.

