UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Beltline near Rimrock road

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say the crash scene has been cleared. All lanes are now reopen. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- A crash on the Beltline has blocked the two left lanes going westbound near Rimrock Road.

The crash was reported by 511wi.gov around 6:50 a.m. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation advises you to avoid the area if possible.

There are heavy delays from Rimrock all the way to I-90 in the westbound lanes.

