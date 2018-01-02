UPDATE: Johnson Creek middle/high school reopens following power - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Johnson Creek middle/high school reopens following power outage

UPDATE -- After-school activities will be held as scheduled Tuesday following a power outage earlier in the day.

Classes also will resume Wednesday, according to the school district.

JOHNSON CREEK (WKOW) -- Johnson Creek High School and middle school will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

The district said classes were canceled because of a power outage on the far west side of town.

Elementary school will be in session as normal.

