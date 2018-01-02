UPDATE: Johnson Creek middle/high school reopens following power outage

Rock County Sheriff's officials say a 23-year-old Milton woman was headed north on 59 around 3:30 a.m. when she crossed the centerline and hit a van head-on.More >>
A man is found dead in Madison after police say he walked away from a local hospital.More >>
It is going to be a dangerously cold start to 2018 with a wind chill advisory in effect until noon on Tuesday.More >>
The Thorp Police Department has confirmed a Thorp native, Amanda Geissler, was killed Sunday in a plane crash in Costa Rica. Geissler was one of 10 Americans killed when the plane they were aboard crashed just after takeoff in Nandayure, a region in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province, located on the Pacific coast.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Three deaths over the past weekend were likely due to hypothermia, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.More >>
As the world celebrated the arrival of 2018, lucky parents around the globe celebrated the arrivals of new babies who were making their debut as the new year was dawning.More >>
The Madison Water Utility reports a water main break early Tuesday morning.More >>
A house fire was prevented after the people who live in the home were woken up by their neighbors who saw the fire brewing in their home.More >>
The changes continue to develop within the Packers organization. The team reportedly fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers this morning and have changed the role of long time general manager Ted Thompson according to multiple reports on Monday.More >>
Democrats are seeking to appeal to younger voters with a graying field of candidates for governor.More >>
A Madison woman is on a mission to help the city's homeless stay warm. She organized winter survival kits for those in need.More >>
