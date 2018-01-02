Police investigate possible connection between two New Year's Day robberies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a possible connection between two armed robbers on New Years Day.

Police say that at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2018, a white male robbed the Bassett Food Mart. The suspect is described as being tall with a thin build, dressed in dark clothing.

Earlier in the day, about 12:15 p.m., an employee at Falbo Brothers Pizzeria was robbed by a man with a small black handgun.

The robber is described as being a white male, thin, wearing all black clothing, ski mask and ski-like goggles w/an orange tint.

The suspect was in the store 10 minutes prior to the robbery ordering pizza but realized he didn't have his wallet.

He returned stating "forget the pizza, give me the cash." Approximately $60 taken.K-9 track completed and ended in the 400 block of S. Brooks Street. No one injured and suspect not located.

The investigation is on-going and the Madison Police Department is looking into the possibility that this is the second armed robbery committed on this date by the same suspect.