Madison house fire prevented after neighbors alert homeowners

MADISON (WKOW) -- A house fire was prevented after the people who live in the home were woken up by their neighbors who saw the fire brewing in their home.

Madison fire officials say a household on Commercial Avenue got an unexpected wake-up call from their neighbors on New Year's Day after the neighbors spotted a fire outside the home.

Madison fire says the neighbors say an "unusual flicker of light" alerted them to the problem growing across the street, where a trellised fence was on fire.

A homeowner quickly grabbed a bucket of water and put out the flames before it could spread to the house and nearby garage.

Fire officials say damage was small, but the cause remains under investigation.