Traffic alert: Northbound 151 at Highway G near Verona closed fo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Traffic alert: Northbound 151 at Highway G near Verona closed for a vehicle fire

Posted: Updated:

VERONA (WKOW) -- Both lanes of northbound U.S.Highway 151 at County Highway G west of Verona are closed because of a vehicle fire.

Traffic must exit at County G and can re-enter US 151 at the County G on ramp, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported about 10 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.