Man attempts to rent New Year's Eve rooms with counterfeit credit card

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison 19-year-old attempted to rent five rooms at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison on New Year's Eve using a counterfeit credit card, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Employees contacted the MPD, and officers arrested DeMonad T. Mayhorn.

He had a loaded handgun in his pocket as well as several opioid pills.

DeMonad was arrested for financial transaction card crimes, possession of firearm by felon and possession of narcotics.