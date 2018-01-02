Man found outside in cold dies on way to hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 60-year-old man found outside in the cold Friday with only a jacket on died on his way to the hospital, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Police were called to to the 200 block of E. Olin Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 to check on a man who appeared to be in distress outside of a business..

The man was talking, but was extremely cold and not dressed for the weather. He had on a jacket, but no hat or gloves.

Madison Fire paramedics arrived to transport him to a hospital. While en route he lost his pulse and was later pronounced dead at the medical facility.

The Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.