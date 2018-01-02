Man found outside in cold dies on way to hospital - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man found outside in cold dies on way to hospital

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 60-year-old man found outside in the cold Friday with only a jacket on died on his way to the hospital, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Police were called to to the 200 block of E. Olin Avenue about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 to check on a man who appeared to be in distress outside of a business..

The man was talking, but was extremely cold and not dressed for the weather. He had on a jacket, but no hat or gloves.

Madison Fire paramedics arrived to transport him to a hospital. While en route he lost his pulse and was later pronounced dead at the medical facility.

The Dane County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.