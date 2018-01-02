27 News Alexa Briefing

Today's 27 News headlines...

The Madison Common Council tonight will consider overriding Mayor Paul Soglin's veto of a liquor license for a Taco Bell on State Street. Soglin says that allowing Taco Bell to sell alcohol would bring no public value and increase already mounting law enforcement costs.The council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at the City-County Building at 201 Martln Luther King Blvd.

Green Bay Packers General Mnger Ted Thompson will transition to a new role as senior adviser to football operations while the team begins its search for a new general manager. President/CEO Mark Murphy made the announcement Tuesday morning.

And 27 StormTrack Meteorologist Branden Borrmans says one more week of extreme cold can be expected before some changes arrive for the first weekend of 2018. A few light snow showers or flurries are possible tonight as a clipper passes to our north, so we'll start Wednesday with some remnant clouds before increasing sunshine takes hold. Temps will moderate into the low teens this afternoon, but a breezy SW wind will keep wind chills below zero all day. Again!