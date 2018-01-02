Bitter cold blamed for three deaths in three days

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three deaths over the past weekend were likely due to hypothermia, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

Alice L. McGaw, 84, was located outside on Tower Drive in Sun Prairie on at 8:52 a.m. Friday Dec. 29.

A forensic autopsy was completed on Saturday at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results disclose that hypothermia is likely a contributor to. McGaw’s death.

Additional testing is under way at this time. Final cause and manner of death ruling is pending additional study.

This death remains under investigation by Sun Prairie Police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jeffrey Bracey, 60, was transported to a local hospital after being found outside in the 200 clock of East Olin Avenue on Dec. 29.

Bracey was pronounced dead shortly after arrival to the hospital.

A forensic autopsy was completed on Dec. 30, 2017 at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Preliminary autopsy results disclose that hypothermia is likely a contributor to Bracey’s Death.

Additional testing is under way at this time. Final cause and manner of death ruling is pending additional study.

Vance E. Perry, 57, was discovered in a parking structure located in the 200 block of North Carroll Street at or about 8:27 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2017.

A forensic autopsy was completed on Jan. 1, 2018 at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results disclose that hypothermia is likely a contributor to Mr. Perry’s Death. Additional testing is under way at this time. Final cause and manner of death ruling is pending additional study.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing the name

The deaths of Bracey and Perry remain under investigation by the City of Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.