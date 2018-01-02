Utah hires former Wisconsin head coach Andersen as assistant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers injury-shortened season is officially over, he has some extra free time that he spent it in Madison Tuesday night to take in the Badgers basketball team's 71-61 win over Indiana.More >>
Ethan Happ had 28 points in one of his best all-around efforts of the season, and undermanned Wisconsin overcame another injury to beat Indiana 71-61 on Tuesday night.
All-American linebacker T.J. Edwards is returning to Wisconsin for his senior season, buttressing a defense losing many other key contributors. Edwards posted his decision on Twitter on Tuesday. He had sought input from the NFL draft advisory board on whether to leave after his standout junior year.
Utah has hired former Oregon State coach Gary Andersen as an associate head coach and defensive assistant. Andersen was the defensive coordinator under coach Kyle Whittingham from 2005-08 before leaving to take lead jobs at Utah State, Wisconsin and Oregon State.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Ted Thompson will transition to a new role as senior adviser to football operations while the team begins its search for a new general manager.
DeMar DeRozan scored a franchise-record 52 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 131-127 in overtime on Monday night, matching the team record with their 12th consecutive home victory.
The changes continue to develop within the Packers organization. The team reportedly fired defensive coordinator Dom Capers this morning and have changed the role of long time general manager Ted Thompson according to multiple reports on Monday.
Former Wisconsin women's hockey standouts Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight and Alex Rigsby were named to the Team USA roster for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the organization announced Monday.
The Packers' head coach Mike McCarthy fired long time team defensive coordinator Dom Capers after Sunday's 35-11 loss to Detroit. Capers has run the Packers' defense since the 2009 season.
John Fox has been fired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears and Beloit native Jim Caldwell was fired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.
