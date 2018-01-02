Frozen pipes continue to plague downtown businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two downtown businesses suffered damage related to frozen pipes in the residential units upstairs.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of State Street Monday, Jan. 1, for a fire/water-flow alarm investigation. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed significant amounts of water coming through a ceiling light in the entryway on the first floor. Two businesses — Pizza di Roma and a neighboring vacant storefront — were closed for the New Year’s holiday.

Firefighters were able to gain access to the residential portion of the building and they checked in with residents inside. None reported any water issues but when the crew proceeded to the basement to turn off the water service, they found more water in the basement.

After some searching, the crew pinpointed the water problem to two apartments just above Pizza di Roma. They entered that apartments and found them to be very cold inside. Both had the thermostats turned off, and current temperature readings were about 40 degrees.

As property managers arranged to protect their sprinkler system and indoor plumbing, firefighters shoveled ice off the sidewalk where the water had drained. The City of Madison Streets Division was asked to provide additional salt.