Car left running in driveway stolen in Middleton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Car left running in driveway stolen in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A vehicle left running in a Middleton driveway was stolen Tuesday morning, according to police. 

The Middleton Police Department took a report about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday of a stolen vehicle left running in the driveway of a residence in the 6700 block of Franklin Avenue. 

The vehicle was recovered a short time later on the south side of Madison, according to a news release from the Middleton Police Department.

The city of Middleton and Dane County as a whole has seen a substantial increase in theft of motor vehicles.  The target vehicles have all been unlocked with keys left in them.  This is a preventable crime.

The Middleton Police Department is reminding citizens to remain vigilant and do not leave keys in an unlocked vehicle. 

